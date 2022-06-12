Intelligent Financial Strategies Invests $1.12 Million in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 4,193 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,000. McDonald’s accounts for about 1.0% of Intelligent Financial Strategies’ portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 187.7% during the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 187 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

NYSE MCD opened at $237.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $247.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.67. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $217.68 and a 1 year high of $271.15. The company has a market cap of $175.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.57.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.29%.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. Citigroup upped their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial cut their target price on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on McDonald’s from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.15.

McDonald’s Profile (Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.