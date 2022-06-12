Intelligent Financial Strategies Makes New $4.08 Million Investment in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,079,000. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 3.7% of Intelligent Financial Strategies’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Cordant Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVV stock opened at $390.13 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $382.17 and a one year high of $482.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $419.64 and its 200 day moving average is $441.56.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.