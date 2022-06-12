Intelligent Financial Strategies Makes New Investment in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VV. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,877,000. Kalos Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 103.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 161,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,731,000 after purchasing an additional 82,203 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter.
VV opened at $178.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $191.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.77. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $173.93 and a 12-month high of $222.59.
Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (VV)
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- HubSpot: A More Competitive Valuation
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.