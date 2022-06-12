Intelligent Financial Strategies Purchases New Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Tower alerts:

NYSE:AMT opened at $251.01 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $220.00 and a 1 year high of $303.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The stock has a market cap of $116.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.43, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $251.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $252.71.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.85). American Tower had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $1.43 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $5.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.89%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMT shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on American Tower in a research note on Sunday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen dropped their target price on American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on American Tower from $288.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on American Tower from $275.00 to $268.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $290.29.

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $6,855,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,147,460. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About American Tower (Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.