Intelligent Financial Strategies Takes Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 843.8% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

MKC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $96.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

In other news, CFO Michael R. Smith sold 19,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total value of $2,079,343.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,678,321. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 15.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MKC opened at $87.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.34. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $77.85 and a 1 year high of $107.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.45.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.43%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile (Get Rating)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.