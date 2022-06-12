Intelligent Financial Strategies Takes Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,545 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,000. Visa makes up about 1.7% of Intelligent Financial Strategies’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Visa by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,542,114 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $16,154,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,897 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Visa by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,708,994 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,752,396,000 after acquiring an additional 533,415 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,682,215 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,416,486,000 after acquiring an additional 827,137 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Visa by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,850,411 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,602,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659,845 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Visa by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,368,049 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,280,800,000 after acquiring an additional 320,042 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Visa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $283.00 to $239.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.44.
Shares of V stock opened at $199.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $209.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.58. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.67 and a 12-month high of $252.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $379.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.90.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The company’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.58%.
About Visa (Get Rating)
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Visa (V)
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- HubSpot: A More Competitive Valuation
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.