Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $34.89

Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (OTCMKTS:IIJIY – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $34.89 and traded as low as $34.88. Internet Initiative Japan shares last traded at $34.88, with a volume of 152 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.85.

Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $522.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.07 million. Internet Initiative Japan had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 6.92%. As a group, analysts expect that Internet Initiative Japan Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Internet Initiative Japan Inc provides Internet connectivity, WAN, outsourcing, systems integration, and network-related equipment sales services in Japan. It operates through two segments, Network Services and Systems Integration Business, and ATM Operation Business. The company offers mobile communication and remote access/telework services; WAN/network services, including SDN, multi cloud network, closed connection, internet VPN, SEIL, remote access, and wireless LAN; leased line and broadband services; IIJ DNS platform, and domain name registration and maintenance services; IIJ access ID management, dial-up access, and IIJ IPv6 fiber access services; and security solutions for network, mail, Web, endpoint, ID management and authentication, and security assesment/consulting.

