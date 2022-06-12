Internet of People Price Tops $0.0033 on Major Exchanges (IOP)

Internet of People (IOP) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 12th. During the last week, Internet of People has traded flat against the US dollar. One Internet of People coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Internet of People has a market cap of $44,292.22 and $4.00 worth of Internet of People was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00026622 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Dark Frontiers (DARK) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Boss Token (BOSS) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Graviton Zero (GRAV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Internet of People

Internet of People (CRYPTO:IOP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2016. Internet of People’s total supply is 13,770,244 coins and its circulating supply is 13,461,469 coins. Internet of People’s official website is iop.global . Internet of People’s official Twitter account is @IoP_community and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Internet of People is /r/IoP_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of People is a set of P2P networks, designed to enable direct device to device P2P communication using P2P apps. The main purpose of the network is to allow my device to connect directly to your device without using any service of any company in the process of establishing the connection or during the interaction.One of this P2P Networks is a blockchain that runs the token system needed to incentivize operators to run all the components of other P2P networks that form the Internet of People. The token for this blockchain is IOP, a PoW/PoS token with a 21M supply. “

