Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Purchased by Blueprint Investment Partners LLC

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 629 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of INTU. JSF Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 675 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Hixon Zuercher LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 959 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 982 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $381.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $107.53 billion, a PE ratio of 43.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.15. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $339.36 and a 12 month high of $716.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $421.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $506.52.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.84%.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total value of $380,109.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,497.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

INTU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $645.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Intuit to $476.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $580.00 to $465.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $562.56.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

