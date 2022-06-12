Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Acquired by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 208.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,601 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,808 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical accounts for about 0.6% of Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $16,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 69 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 361 shares in the company, valued at $91,156.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ISRG traded down $4.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $205.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,602,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,670,901. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $203.66 and a fifty-two week high of $369.69. The stock has a market cap of $73.68 billion, a PE ratio of 45.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $243.23 and its 200-day moving average is $284.65.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.07. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 27.84%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $316.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $315.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.41.

About Intuitive Surgical (Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.