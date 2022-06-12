Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (VCV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on June 30th

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0464 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

VCV opened at $10.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.77. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $9.79 and a one year high of $14.49.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VCV. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $1,462,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $582,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 148.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 74,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 44,727 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $178,000.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

