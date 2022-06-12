Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF) Short Interest Up 308.6% in May

Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, an increase of 308.6% from the May 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ PTF traded down $4.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.40. 11,211 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,787. Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $107.92 and a 1-year high of $186.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.11.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 497.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 66,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,054,000 after purchasing an additional 55,399 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 368.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 46,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,772,000 after acquiring an additional 36,796 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 496.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,506,000 after acquiring an additional 22,575 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 173.5% in the first quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 32,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 20,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 64,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,678,000 after purchasing an additional 18,298 shares in the last quarter.

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

