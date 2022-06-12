Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) Short Interest Update

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a drop of 73.1% from the May 15th total of 73,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRFZ. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 96.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF stock traded down $4.31 on Friday, hitting $162.38. 587,202 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,246. The company has a fifty day moving average of $169.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.56. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a one year low of $153.69 and a one year high of $202.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a $0.526 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%.

