Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR) Short Interest Up 922.2% in May

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, an increase of 922.2% from the May 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF stock opened at $54.70 on Friday. Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF has a 1-year low of $53.94 and a 1-year high of $70.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.87.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KBWR. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 4,649 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 21.2% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 35,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 6,196 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF during the first quarter worth about $261,000.

