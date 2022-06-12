Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.026 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Invesco Senior Income Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Invesco Senior Income Trust alerts:

Invesco Senior Income Trust stock opened at $3.95 on Friday. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $4.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.26.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 5.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 59,174 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 2,818 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 86.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,456 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,456 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 110.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,409 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 5,978 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 5.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 203,005 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 9,927 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.