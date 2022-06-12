Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.026 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.
Invesco Senior Income Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Invesco Senior Income Trust stock opened at $3.95 on Friday. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $4.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.26.
Invesco Senior Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
