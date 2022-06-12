Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 285,200 shares, a growth of 220.1% from the May 15th total of 89,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 464,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSCE. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 123.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 6,011 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 142.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 6,618 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PSCE traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $11.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 881,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,249. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.52 and a 200-day moving average of $8.97. Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $5.58 and a 12-month high of $12.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.014 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This is a boost from Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Energy Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States energy companies that are principally engaged in the business of producing, distributing or servicing energy-related products, including oil and gas exploration and production, refining, oil services, pipeline, and solar, wind and other non-oil-based energy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.