Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PXSG) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $51.05

Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PXSG – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $51.05 and traded as low as $47.57. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF shares last traded at $47.90, with a volume of 7,900 shares trading hands.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.99.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:PXSG)
