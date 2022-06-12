Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0421 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Shares of NYSE:VTN opened at $10.79 on Friday. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a 1-year low of $10.06 and a 1-year high of $14.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 166.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,716 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 11,688 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 103,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 3,797 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 93.3% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 145,681 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 70,315 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 2.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,542 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 179,715 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 23,377 shares during the period. 21.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

