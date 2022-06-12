Ionix Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IINX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ionix Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IINX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 149,100 shares, a growth of 1,654.1% from the May 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,636,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Ionix Technology stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. Ionix Technology has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.06.

Ionix Technology Company Profile

Ionix Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and marketing of liquid crystal materials, displays, and modules in the United States, Hong Kong, and the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Smart Energy, Photoelectric Display, and Service Contracts.

