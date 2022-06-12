iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Bought by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 249,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,261 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up about 0.5% of Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $12,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EFV. CWM LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $358,873,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,990,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238,755 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,288,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,463 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,260,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 211.1% during the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 1,884,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,068 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS EFV opened at $45.56 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.90.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.