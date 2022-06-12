iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) Stake Cut by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,807 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management owned 0.47% of iShares MSCI France ETF worth $4,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $56,427,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 823,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,682,000 after purchasing an additional 66,005 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 494,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,240,000 after acquiring an additional 159,437 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,724,000. Finally, 6 Meridian raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 187,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,283,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EWQ stock opened at $31.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.87. iShares MSCI France ETF has a twelve month low of $30.46 and a twelve month high of $40.65.

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

