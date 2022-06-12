iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stock Holdings Raised by Warren Averett Asset Management LLC

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $6,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 909.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $178.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $187.97 and a 200-day moving average of $201.48. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $168.90 and a twelve month high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.