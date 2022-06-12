iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Stake Cut by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. lessened its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY opened at $123.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $127.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.82. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.53 and a fifty-two week high of $133.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.867 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

