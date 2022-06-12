iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Short Interest Update

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,680,000 shares, an increase of 146.3% from the May 15th total of 1,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,813,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 619.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000.

SHV stock opened at $110.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.20 and its 200 day moving average is $110.29. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $110.10 and a 1-year high of $110.51.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. This is a boost from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

