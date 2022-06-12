iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,070 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $6,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $97.33 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $93.29 and a 52-week high of $121.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.52.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

