ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 316.7% from the May 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in ITOCHU by 164.5% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in ITOCHU by 111.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX purchased a new position in ITOCHU in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its position in ITOCHU by 4.8% in the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 508,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,409,000 after acquiring an additional 23,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in ITOCHU by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 263,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,204,000 after acquiring an additional 43,000 shares in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OTCMKTS ITOCY traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.70. 208,991 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,178. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.40. ITOCHU has a 1-year low of $53.93 and a 1-year high of $69.62. The firm has a market cap of $44.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.49.

Separately, Mizuho raised ITOCHU from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company's Textile segment produces and sells fiber and garment materials, textiles fabrics, apparel, and industrial materials; and imports lifestyle brands, fashion accessories, and garments in various areas, such as luxury, casual, and sports.

