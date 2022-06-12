J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Price Target Raised to $124.00

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) had its price target raised by UBS Group to $124.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SJM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $107.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $132.27.

Shares of SJM stock opened at $128.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.10 and its 200-day moving average is $135.20. The stock has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 0.28. J. M. Smucker has a 52-week low of $118.55 and a 52-week high of $146.74.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 11.71%. J. M. Smucker’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that J. M. Smucker will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is 67.92%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,666,000 after acquiring an additional 162,944 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,032,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,924,000 after acquiring an additional 561,132 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,506,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,383,000 after acquiring an additional 107,678 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,120,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,268,000 after acquiring an additional 123,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,525,000 after acquiring an additional 139,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.

