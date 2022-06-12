J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) PT Lowered to $131.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $133.00 to $131.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a sell rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $132.27.

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $128.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.57. J. M. Smucker has a 1 year low of $118.55 and a 1 year high of $146.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $135.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.20.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that J. M. Smucker will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.92%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 93.0% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.

