Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, an increase of 1,825.0% from the May 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Japan Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS JAPSY opened at $8.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.17. Japan Airlines has a twelve month low of $7.88 and a twelve month high of $12.33.

Japan Airlines Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transport services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Air Transportation and Other segments. It offers domestic and international passenger, ground handling, and cargo air transport services.

