Jaws Mustang Acquisition Co. (NYSE:JWSM) Short Interest Up 205.1% in May

Jaws Mustang Acquisition Co. (NYSE:JWSM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 77,200 shares, an increase of 205.1% from the May 15th total of 25,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 257,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE JWSM remained flat at $$9.83 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 4,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,283. Jaws Mustang Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $9.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JWSM. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Jaws Mustang Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $3,679,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Jaws Mustang Acquisition by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,055,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,164,000 after buying an additional 256,441 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in Jaws Mustang Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $1,853,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in Jaws Mustang Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $2,146,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in Jaws Mustang Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $502,000.

Jaws Mustang Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

