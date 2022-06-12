Jericho Energy Ventures Inc. (OTCMKTS:JROOF) Short Interest Update

Jericho Energy Ventures Inc. (OTCMKTS:JROOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 70.0% from the May 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS JROOF traded up 0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching 0.30. The company had a trading volume of 19,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,121. Jericho Energy Ventures has a 52 week low of 0.25 and a 52 week high of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is 0.36 and its 200-day moving average price is 0.44.

About Jericho Energy Ventures

Jericho Energy Ventures Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas fields in the United States. It invests in hydrogen technologies, energy storage, carbon capture, and new energy systems. The company was formerly known as Jericho Oil Corporation and changed its name to Jericho Energy Ventures Inc in March 2021.

