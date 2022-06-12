Jericho Energy Ventures Inc. (OTCMKTS:JROOF) Short Interest Update

Jericho Energy Ventures Inc. (OTCMKTS:JROOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 70.0% from the May 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS JROOF traded up 0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching 0.30. The company had a trading volume of 19,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,121. Jericho Energy Ventures has a 52 week low of 0.25 and a 52 week high of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is 0.36 and its 200-day moving average price is 0.44.
About Jericho Energy Ventures
