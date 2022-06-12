JMP Securities Begins Coverage on The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG)

JMP Securities started coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CG. StockNews.com lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $71.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.05.

Shares of NASDAQ CG opened at $35.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The Carlyle Group has a 52-week low of $34.62 and a 52-week high of $60.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.18. The company has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 4.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.55.

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $779.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 41.54%. The Carlyle Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This is a positive change from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is 17.69%.

In related news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $77,340,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,249,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,131,083,733.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 85,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total transaction of $4,874,502.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,671,945 shares in the company, valued at $2,380,718,217.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,093,969 shares of company stock worth $82,709,291 over the last quarter. Insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 257.1% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 495.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

