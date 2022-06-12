John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund (NYSE:HTY) Short Interest Up 405.6% in May

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund (NYSE:HTY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a growth of 405.6% from the May 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSE HTY traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.54. The company had a trading volume of 39,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,844. John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund has a twelve month low of $5.34 and a twelve month high of $7.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.09 and its 200-day moving average is $6.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th.

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Analytic Investors, LLC and Epoch Investment Partners, Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

