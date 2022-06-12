John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) Short Interest Down 64.4% in May

John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 64.4% from the May 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of John Hancock Investors Trust stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,977. John Hancock Investors Trust has a 12-month low of $13.85 and a 12-month high of $19.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.76.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.18%.
About John Hancock Investors Trust (Get Rating)
John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.
