John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) Short Interest Down 64.4% in May

John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 64.4% from the May 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of John Hancock Investors Trust stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,977. John Hancock Investors Trust has a 12-month low of $13.85 and a 12-month high of $19.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.18%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JHI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in John Hancock Investors Trust by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in John Hancock Investors Trust by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in John Hancock Investors Trust by 11.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in John Hancock Investors Trust during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in John Hancock Investors Trust by 6.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 48,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.44% of the company’s stock.

About John Hancock Investors Trust

John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.

