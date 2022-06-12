John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 70,900 shares, an increase of 471.8% from the May 15th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $1,059,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 786,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,001,000 after buying an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 444,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,622,000 after buying an additional 78,085 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 255,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,538,000 after buying an additional 87,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 218,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,434,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter.

Get John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund alerts:

NYSE:HTD traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.66. The company had a trading volume of 45,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,863. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $22.86 and a fifty-two week high of $26.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.93.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a $0.138 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th.

About John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (Get Rating)

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.