John Pettigrew Buys 14 Shares of National Grid plc (LON:NG) Stock

National Grid plc (LON:NG – Get Rating) insider John Pettigrew acquired 14 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,117 ($14.00) per share, for a total transaction of £156.38 ($195.96).

Shares of NG opened at GBX 1,082 ($13.56) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £39.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.22, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.73. National Grid plc has a twelve month low of GBX 880.60 ($11.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,271.46 ($15.93).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of GBX 33.76 ($0.42) per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 2.71%. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.46%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,220 ($15.29) target price on shares of National Grid in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

