Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC Buys Shares of 37,300 Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 37,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $680,000. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund comprises 0.6% of Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RQI. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the 4th quarter worth $419,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 426,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,773,000 after purchasing an additional 95,739 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 103,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,884,000 after buying an additional 3,570 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the 4th quarter worth $295,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 93,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the period.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.99. The stock had a trading volume of 289,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,268. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.04 and its 200 day moving average is $15.94. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $13.13 and a one year high of $18.45.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

About Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

