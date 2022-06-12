Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC Makes New $101,000 Investment in MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML)

Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC acquired a new position in shares of MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000. MoneyLion accounts for approximately 0.1% of Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyLion during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyLion during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyLion during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MoneyLion by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyLion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.85% of the company’s stock.

MoneyLion stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.55. The company had a trading volume of 695,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,363,274. MoneyLion Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $11.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.83 and a 200-day moving average of $2.25.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on MoneyLion from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th.

In other MoneyLion news, CEO Diwakar Choubey acquired 100,000 shares of MoneyLion stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.98 per share, with a total value of $198,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeff Gary purchased 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.03 per share, with a total value of $152,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 207,942 shares of company stock valued at $399,334.

MoneyLion Inc provides a digital financial platform. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include roarmoney premium mobile banking, personalized investing, cryptocurrency, instacash, membership programs, financial tracking tools, online financial education content destination, affiliated marketing programs, unsecured personal loans, and credit-related decision servicing.

