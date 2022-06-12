JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE) Shares Acquired by University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co.

University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE – Get Rating) by 149.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 864,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 517,000 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF makes up approximately 43.6% of University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF were worth $95,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 96.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $291,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 887.2% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 4,081 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:BBRE traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.10. 54,465 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.42.

