JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Worldline (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) Price Target to €59.00

Posted by on Jun 12th, 2022

Worldline (OTCMKTS:WRDLYGet Rating) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €72.00 ($77.42) to €59.00 ($63.44) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Worldline from €60.00 ($64.52) to €49.00 ($52.69) in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Worldline from €74.00 ($79.57) to €65.00 ($69.89) in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Worldline in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Worldline presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.25.

OTCMKTS:WRDLY opened at $19.49 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.45. Worldline has a fifty-two week low of $17.94 and a fifty-two week high of $50.18.

About Worldline (Get Rating)

Worldline SA provides payments and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in France, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Merchant Services; Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments.

