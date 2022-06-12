JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Worldline (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) Price Target to €59.00

Worldline (OTCMKTS:WRDLY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €72.00 ($77.42) to €59.00 ($63.44) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Worldline from €60.00 ($64.52) to €49.00 ($52.69) in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Worldline from €74.00 ($79.57) to €65.00 ($69.89) in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Worldline in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Worldline presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.25.

OTCMKTS:WRDLY opened at $19.49 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.45. Worldline has a fifty-two week low of $17.94 and a fifty-two week high of $50.18.

Worldline SA provides payments and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in France, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Merchant Services; Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments.

