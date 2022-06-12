JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Nexi (OTCMKTS:NEXXY) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Nexi (OTCMKTS:NEXXYGet Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

NEXXY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co initiated coverage on Nexi in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on Nexi from €10.80 ($11.61) to €10.00 ($10.75) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Nexi in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nexi currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.67.

Nexi stock opened at $8.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.74. Nexi has a fifty-two week low of $8.42 and a fifty-two week high of $23.48.

Nexi Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nexi S.p.A. provides electronic money and payment services to banks, financial and insurance institutions, merchants, businesses, and public administration in Italy. The company offers acquiring services; configuration, activation, and maintenance of POS terminals; fraud prevention; and dispute management services, as well as customer support services.

