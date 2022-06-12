JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Nexi (OTCMKTS:NEXXY) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Nexi (OTCMKTS:NEXXY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

NEXXY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co initiated coverage on Nexi in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on Nexi from €10.80 ($11.61) to €10.00 ($10.75) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Nexi in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nexi currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.67.

Nexi stock opened at $8.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.74. Nexi has a fifty-two week low of $8.42 and a fifty-two week high of $23.48.

Nexi S.p.A. provides electronic money and payment services to banks, financial and insurance institutions, merchants, businesses, and public administration in Italy. The company offers acquiring services; configuration, activation, and maintenance of POS terminals; fraud prevention; and dispute management services, as well as customer support services.

