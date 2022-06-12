JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Acquired by MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 179.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,465 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,555 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 223.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 47,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after buying an additional 32,932 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 163.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 643,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,378,000 after buying an additional 399,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 25.6% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 176,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,506,000 after buying an additional 35,939 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $55.79 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $54.90 and a 12 month high of $63.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.22.

