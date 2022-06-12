Jupiter (JUP) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.60 Million

Jupiter (JUP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 12th. Jupiter has a market cap of $3.60 million and approximately $274,717.00 worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jupiter coin can now be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Jupiter has traded up 25.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.71 or 0.00356023 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003640 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001876 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001269 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00034371 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.52 or 0.00424590 BTC.

About Jupiter

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 963,798,689 coins. Jupiter’s official website is gojupiter.tech . Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Jupiter Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jupiter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jupiter using one of the exchanges listed above.

