Kairous Acquisition Corp. Limited’s Lock-Up Period To End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:KACLU)

Kairous Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:KACLU – Get Rating) lock-up period will end on Monday, June 13th. Kairous Acquisition had issued 7,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on December 14th. The total size of the offering was $75,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

KACLU stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.23. Kairous Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.97 and a 12-month high of $11.01.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KACLU. RPO LLC purchased a new stake in Kairous Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $162,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kairous Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $4,579,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kairous Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $1,823,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kairous Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $879,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in shares of Kairous Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $1,927,000.

Kairous Acquisition Corp. Limited focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on opportunities in Asia excluding China. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

