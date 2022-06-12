KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Short Interest Update

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.6% from the May 15th total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 268,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of KBC Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €78.00 ($83.87) price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Barclays downgraded shares of KBC Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $69.30 to $63.80 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of KBC Group from €79.00 ($84.95) to €75.00 ($80.65) in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of KBC Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €78.00 ($83.87) target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of KBC Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KBC Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.35.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KBCSY traded down $1.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.88. 99,297 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,152. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.96. KBC Group has a 52-week low of $27.65 and a 52-week high of $49.43. The stock has a market cap of $24.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.40.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $2.7804 per share. This is a boost from KBC Group’s previous dividend of $2.01. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.34%.

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

