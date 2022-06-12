Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decline of 81.4% from the May 15th total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Kesko Oyj stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.69. 171,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,282. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.38. Kesko Oyj has a 12-month low of $11.35 and a 12-month high of $22.31.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were given a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 1.39%.

Kesko Oyj provides trading sector services. The company operates through Grocery Trade, Building and Technical Trade, and Car Trade segments. The company's Grocery Trade segment is involved in the wholesale and B2B trade of groceries; and the retail sale of home and specialty goods in Finland. This segment operates approximately 1,236 K-food stores, including K-Citymarket, K-Supermarket, K-Market, and Neste K in Finland.

