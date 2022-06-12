Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Bought by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,643 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $10,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 3,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.34, for a total value of $487,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $243,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,324,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KEYS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $198.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $230.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.75.

NYSE KEYS opened at $140.53 on Friday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $127.93 and a one year high of $209.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $143.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.86.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Keysight Technologies (Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.