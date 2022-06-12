Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $11.12

Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.12 and last traded at $11.19, with a volume of 39278 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.67.

KIGRY has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Kion Group from €80.00 ($86.02) to €75.00 ($80.65) in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Kion Group from €110.00 ($118.28) to €91.00 ($97.85) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Kion Group from €86.00 ($92.47) to €84.00 ($90.32) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Kion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Societe Generale cut Kion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.2583 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This is a boost from Kion Group’s previous dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 1.99%. Kion Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.84%.

About Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY)

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

