Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on KIRK. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Kirkland’s to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Kirkland’s from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Kirkland’s from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ KIRK opened at $4.37 on Wednesday. Kirkland’s has a twelve month low of $4.34 and a twelve month high of $27.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.63 million, a PE ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.79.

Kirkland’s ( NASDAQ:KIRK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.37). Kirkland’s had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 13.86%.

In related news, CFO Nicole Allyson Strain sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total value of $135,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Kirkland’s by 4,576.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kirkland’s by 140.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,601 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Kirkland’s by 373.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,554 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.92% of the company’s stock.

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home furnishings décor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, and gifts.

