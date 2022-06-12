KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) Short Interest Update

KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 97.0% from the May 15th total of 90,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of KOSÉ stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,720. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.69. KOSÉ has a fifty-two week low of $16.81 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00.

Get KOSÉ alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of KOSÉ from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

KOSÉ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells cosmetics primarily in Asia and the United States. It provides makeup, skin care, and other products, as well as toiletries, such as shampoos and conditioners. The company offers its cosmetics under the DECORTÉ, JILLSTUART, SEKKISEI MIYABI, INFINITY, Predia, ADDICTION, Paul Stuart, Awake, tarte, iMPREA, SEKKISEI, ONE BY KOSÉ, LECHÉRI, ESPRIQUE, ASTALUXE, X-Barrier, ACNEO, IC.U, PHIL NATURANT, MAIHADA, Visée, FASIO, ELSIA, SportsBeauty, NAILHOLIC, STEPHEN KNOLL NEW YORK, softymo, Je l'aime, BIOLISS, CLEAR TURN, SUNCUT, KOKUTOUSEI, and GRACE ONE brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KOSÉ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KOSÉ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.